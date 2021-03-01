Monday, March 1, 2021 BusinessInsider Smalls Sliders expanding footprint with Bluebonnet location By Caitie Burkes - March 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print SLIDING HOME: Smalls Sliders, near the LSU campus. Smalls Sliders is expanding its footprint with a second location, slated to open this summer in the parking lot in front of Rouses Supermarket on Bluebonnet Boulevard. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in