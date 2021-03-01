Smalls Sliders expanding footprint with Bluebonnet location

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Smalls Sliders is expanding its footprint with a second location, slated to open this summer in the parking lot in front of Rouses Supermarket on Bluebonnet Boulevard.