Smallest of small businesses given wider access to PPP funds

The Small Business Administration is expected to release a new Payroll Protection Program application this week that would allow sole proprietors, independent contractors and solo entrepreneurs to apply for more coronavirus relief funds.

Specifically, the change would allow for companies with no employees to apply for a PPP loan based on their gross income, which is often higher than the net income previously used for loan calculations.

The smallest of small businesses—companies with 20 employees or less—were given priority access to the PPP late last month and can apply for funds through March 9.

The changes are part of revisions requested by the Biden administration to make PPP funds more equitable and accessible to the smallest businesses, Inc. reports.

“Giving sole proprietors access to greater amounts of capital is good for business owners and the regional economy, alike,” says Liz Smith, senior vice president of economic competitiveness at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Sole proprietorships make up a significant portion of our region’s businesses, so these forgivable loans will offer a lifeline to owners in need, especially those in low- and moderate-income areas.”

It’s currently unclear if the larger loan will be retroactive for those who already received a PPP loan, although the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, said in a town hall discussion that the discrepancy could be cleared up through guidance released by the SBA with the updated application.

Current rules preclude solo bosses from getting additional cash from the first loan, but they could receive more money if they applied for a second PPP loan. Applicants are required to demonstrate a 25% revenue drop in any quarter in 2020 compared to 2019, or a 25% loss for the full year of 2020.