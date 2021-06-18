Small online merchants struggling to keep up with Amazon

America’s small and medium-sized online merchants are being separated into winners and losers according to their ability to adapt to changes in logistics driven largely by Amazon as its continuing hiring binge and warehouse building spree facilitates ever-faster, free Prime shipping.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, merchants who don’t sell through Amazon’s platform, which charges high fees for its services, are racing to ship products as fast as they can. They are forced to either absorb the additional shipping cost or raise prices and watch their sales decline—while simultaneously coping with supply-chain bottlenecks.

One example described by WSJ, is Charleston Gourmet Burger, a family-owned sauce company based in South Carolina that decided to focus on its online sales last year. The company’s only employees are husband-and-wife founders Chevalo and Monique Wilsondebriano, their four teenage and adult children, and two other family members.

Every two weeks, pallets of goods—ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 bottles—are dropped off from the factory at a workshop attached to the garage where the Wilsondebriano family lives. Monique and Chevalo Wilsondebriano then process every incoming order from their website and ship it from their local post office.

“It’s like an assembly line,” says Monique Wilsondebriano of their process.

But it’s not an assembly line—let alone a warehouse full of humans and robots, moving in a software-optimized workflow meant to drive down the cost of every online purchase. Read the full story.