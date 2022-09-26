Small businesses get creative as they try to recruit workers 

Finding workers is as difficult as ever for many small business owners, prompting entrepreneurs to seek more creative ways to fill labor shortages at a time when they might have expected hiring to get easier, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Lindsay Goodson, owner of Keith McDonald Plumbing in Milledgeville, Georgia, for example, hasn’t been able to find enough experienced plumbers. So she spent $700 to build a camera system that lets junior plumbers livestream their work while Goodson or another more experienced plumber supervises from the office.

More than one-third of small businesses say hiring challenges worsened in the three months ended Sept. 1, according to a Goldman Sachs survey of nearly 1,500 small business owners.

Another business, Southeast Constructors Inc. in Des Moines, Iowa, is addressing the labor shortage by creating its own training school. The new academy, set to open early next year, will offer three months of instruction in construction basics such as how to hang drywall, paint, and drive a Bobcat. The heavy-construction firm hopes to hire some graduates of the program, which is expected to start with 50 students. Read the full story (subscription).