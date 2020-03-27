Small business owners lining up for CARES Act benefits, but questions remain

Local small business owners are lining up to take advantage of the $349 billion loan program included in the CARES Act, hailing the historic, $2 trillion federal stimulus package as much-needed short-term relief but raising questions about its longer-term benefits.

Of special interest is the Paycheck Protection Program, through which the federal government will cover the operating costs of Baton Rouge businesses for eight weeks through forgivable loans, so long as they keep or rehire all the workers they had to lay off because of COVID-19.

Dawn Starns, who leads NFIB’s operations in Louisiana and Mississippi, says the program is attracting restaurateurs and retailers, who have been hit hardest and fastest by the state-mandated business shutdowns. At its core, she says the program aims to address cash flow concerns among small business owners.

“Once they start applying, that’s when the clock starts running,” Starns says. “Everyone will have to make their own business decision on when to start the clock.”

Mestizo owner Jim Uridales has already signaled his interest to his local banker, saying “it’s all about getting in the queue.” Though his application is ready to go, Uridales is skeptical a loan will be enough to help him weather what he’s anticipating will be a slow May, given the cancellations of graduations and other celebratory events he’s used to catering. After closing the dining area of his Mexican restaurant, Uridales had to lay off 20 workers and has subsequently seen a 60%-70% decline in sales.

“We’re absolutely interested—there’s no way we could survive without something,” says Uridales, who watched a 2 p.m. webinar with the Louisiana Restaurant Association to learn more about the program. “We just did all that remodeling [in 2018], so there might be a way for us to repackage our whole loan program at a cheaper interest rate.”

Another question that remains among some restaurant owners is whether server tips will be figured into the SBA’s forgiveness of payroll costs.

“Just paying them the hourly rate is not going to get them to where they need to be,” says Jordan Piazza, who employs 25 people at Uncle Earl’s bar and hopes to get approved for a federal loan. “Even though everything is closed down, we’ve got to have some sense of normalcy.”

Wanting to avoid layoffs, Piazza had already promised his employees that he would advance their next paychecks to them by April 13, calculating their totals based on the average amount they typically bring in each period to account for tips. While that’s still the game plan, Piazza has also been talking with his banker to quickly line up an application, as he’s expecting banks to be “flooded.”

Generally, companies and nonprofits with up to 500 employees can borrow up to $10 million from their local bank to cover payroll, mortgage, rent, insurance and other business-related expenses incurred between Feb. 15 and Dec. 31. The feds will then forgive the loan on business expenses for eight weeks, making it effectively a grant. Afterward, business owners will pay 4% interest on the money they borrow for spending, but won’t have to pay any borrowing fees on the loan.

However, some business owners—like Lesli Stierle, who runs Salon Aerie on Coursey Boulevard—don’t use an authorized 7(a) lender as their primary bank, complicating the process. When reached by phone this afternoon, Stierle told Daily Report she had been on hold with the SBA for the past two hours.

“I’m hoping this package will help sustain us enough to get back to where we were and get our clients back in the door,” says Stierle, who shut down her hair salon eight days ago and has since been selling gift cards and products online. “My staff is on unemployment, we have very little money coming in, and our clientele is out of work.”

Meanwhile, business owners like Jacque Lasseigne of Wardlaw & Lasseigne engineering firm and John Overton of Turn Key Solutions say they’re waiting to assess their cash flow situations in the coming weeks to determine whether they’ll apply for a loan.

In a prepared statement, LABI President Stephen Waguespack praised the bill’s passage in Congress today, saying it provides “rapid relief to both businesses and their employees.”