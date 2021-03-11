Small business advocates seek PPP application extension

Small business advocates are calling on the federal government to extend the March 31 deadline to apply for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, citing recent changes made to the program and delays in processing applications, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Time is not on our side. These businesses need a little more help, and they’re willing to do the work,” Hilda Kennedy, president of PPP lender AmPac Business Capital, said during a House Small Business Committee hearing focused on the future of the program.

Kennedy was speaking of the very smallest firms, such as those owned by sole proprietors. “We need more time to serve them,” she added.

As of March 7, the Small Business Administration had approved 2.4 million loans totaling roughly $165 billion, or nearly 60% of available funds, for loans to first-time and returning borrowers under the reopened program, according to agency data. Lenders issue the loans, and the SBA guarantees them.

Advocates say a deadline extension would give lenders more time to implement the administration’s recently announced changes and inform small businesses about how the revisions could benefit them.

The Biden administration’s recent program revisions were aimed at boosting uptake of the funds, especially by the smallest businesses and those owned by women, minorities and rural residents. The tweaks included a 14-day window during which the SBA approved loans only for firms with fewer than 20 employees. The SBA also revamped the loan calculation formula for sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed business owners, potentially allowing them to receive larger loans.

But lenders weren’t able to submit borrower applications to the SBA using the revised method until March 5, leaving less than a month for applicants to take advantage. See the full story.