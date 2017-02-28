Six months after flood, thousands remain in manufactured housing units and hotels

In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, debris from gutted homes line the streets of Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

More than 2,200 manufactured housing units have been installed in East Baton Rouge Parish, and 555 families still are living in hotels statewide due to the August flood, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Most of the MHUs—the updated version of a FEMA trailer—are on private sites, but 291 are on commercial sites where a private company owns a group of lots in EBR. FEMA spokesman Kurt Pickering says the commercial sites are being leased from existing trailer parks.

FEMA finished doling out MHUs for August flood victims in mid-February, but Pickering says more may be handed out as individual cases pop up. When the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program, which pays for hotel rooms for flood victims, ends, some of the people in hotels will likely be eligible for MHUs, Pickering adds.

