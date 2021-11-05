Six area business leaders honored at LED awards

Six Baton Rouge-area business leaders received awards from Louisiana Economic Development at its 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony Thursday.
The awards program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories. Eighteen business leaders were honored at Thursday’s event. The 2021 honorees include:
LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year
- Robert Fruge and Matthew Zaunbrecher of Lafayette-based Under Pressure Premier Pressure Washing LLC.
LED Resiliency Award
- Virginia Huling and David Maples of Baton Rouge-based Catapult Creative Media Inc;
- Dalia R. Matheus of Lake Charles-based Global Management Enterprise LLC;
- Michael Berthelot of Port Allen-based Rockin Mozart Academy LLC.
LED Community Impact Award
- Michael Gennaro of Metairie Bank;
- Chandra Foster of Baton Rouge-based Pelican State Credit Union;
- Richard Williams of Baton Rouge-based Essential Federal Credit Union;
- H. Carter Leak IV of Bank of St. Francisville;
- Claire Benoit of Rayne-based Rayne Building & Loan Association.
NFIB Small Business Champion Award
- Becky Walker of Baton Rouge-based Design Studio of Louisiana.