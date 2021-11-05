Six area business leaders honored at LED awards

Six Baton Rouge-area business leaders received awards from Louisiana Economic Development at its 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony Thursday.

The awards program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories. Eighteen business leaders were honored at Thursday’s event. The 2021 honorees include:

LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year

Robert Fruge and Matthew Zaunbrecher of Lafayette-based Under Pressure Premier Pressure Washing LLC.

LED Resiliency Award

Virginia Huling and David Maples of Baton Rouge-based Catapult Creative Media Inc;

Dalia R. Matheus of Lake Charles-based Global Management Enterprise LLC;

Michael Berthelot of Port Allen-based Rockin Mozart Academy LLC.

LED Community Impact Award

Michael Gennaro of Metairie Bank;

Chandra Foster of Baton Rouge-based Pelican State Credit Union;

Richard Williams of Baton Rouge-based Essential Federal Credit Union;

H. Carter Leak IV of Bank of St. Francisville;

Claire Benoit of Rayne-based Rayne Building & Loan Association.

NFIB Small Business Champion Award

Becky Walker of Baton Rouge-based Design Studio of Louisiana.

See the full list of award winners from LED.