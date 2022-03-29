Sites for new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge narrowed to 10 

Louisiana residents will have a chance to review 10 proposed locations for a new bridge over the Mississippi River in the Baton Rouge area. The consultant group the state has hired for the project told the Capital Area Road and Bridge District on Monday afternoon it will use public feedback to narrow that list to three by the end of May, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

The committee faces significant pressure to pick the bridge’s location before the state budget is finalized in June. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and other legislative leaders say they will only support Gov John Bel Edwards’ push to put $500 million toward a new Mississippi River bridge “if we have a target spot for it.”

“[The bridge project] should be further along in the process than it is,” Schexnayder said earlier this month.

Kara Moree, project manager for Atlas Technical Consultants, says her company has been working around the clock—meeting with stakeholders, river pilots, levee districts and engineers—to narrow the location list to 10.

Seven of the 10 locations are in Iberville Parish, two are in East Baton Rouge Parish and one is in Ascension Parish, Moree told the committee. The construction cost of the options ranges from $1.29 billion to $1.9 billion, she says.

Six public meetings have been tentatively scheduled from April 25 to May 3, but committee members asked Moree if those meetings can be moved up to speed up the selection timeline. Read the full story.