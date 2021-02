We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Shedrick Marshall wants to rezone a property on Airline Highway, near the All Star Lanes bowling alley, from C2, or heavy commercial, to CAB-2, which is typically designated for bars and lounges, to make room for Silly Rabbit Comedy Club.