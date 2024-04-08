Should school start times be delayed to combat absenteeism? BRAC thinks so

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Monday proposed delaying school start times to combat chronic absenteeism.

The proposal coincides with the release of BRAC’s research findings on chronic absenteeism in the Capital Region. According to those findings, there are over 125,000 students enrolled in K-12 public schools across the Capital Region and roughly 51,000 of them were truant during the 2022-2023 school year—a 41% truancy rate. For students to be considered truant, they must have at least five unexcused absences or tardies during an academic year.

When students miss at least 15 days of school per year, they are considered chronically absent. Over 26,300 Capital Region students were chronically absent last year—a 10% uptick from the year prior.

Chronically absent students experience more behavioral issues, are less likely to read at grade level and are more likely to drop out. Later in life, they are more likely to have an income below the poverty line, have poorer health outcomes and be involved in the criminal justice system.

Delaying school start times could help combat chronic absenteeism. Research has shown that when students do not get sufficient sleep, they are less likely to attend school.

California and Florida recently passed bills ensuring middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. House Bill 725, introduced by state Rep. Vanessa Caston LaFleur, D-Baton Rouge, aims to do the same in Louisiana. BRAC supports the legislation.

BRAC’s research findings cite an economic model that projects a $1.2 billion increase to Louisiana’s GDP over the next 10 years if school start times are delayed across the U.S., while other research points to potential reductions in juvenile crime.