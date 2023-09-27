Should company health plans cover drugs like Ozempic for weight loss? 

While many employer plans cover the headline-grabbing Ozempic and similar drugs as a diabetes treatment, just 22% of U.S. employers cover any kind of prescription drugs for weight loss—for which Ozempic and cousins Wegovy and Rybelsus are increasingly prescribed.

However, that could change soon, Inc. reports, forcing companies to reconsider their benefits plans.

On Aug 9, Wegovy drugmaker Novo Nordisk reported the results of a new study that shows once-weekly Wegovy injections cut the likelihood of serious cardiac events such as heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths by nearly 20%. Analysts say that a proven heart-health benefit beyond weight loss could increase pressure on more U.S. employers and insurers to pay for Wegovy and similar weight-loss drugs.

“The majority of employers want to provide weight-loss drugs,” Mary Delaney, population health practice leader at Alera Group, an insurance and financial services firm, tells Inc.

But that’s becoming increasingly difficult, she says, due in part to the fact that nearly half of the people filling such medications do not have diabetes or severe weight issues, leading to massive cost increases to employers’ health plans. “They just have to figure out what makes most sense from a cost efficiency perspective,” she adds. Read the full story from Inc.