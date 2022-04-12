Should boosters like TAF be able to pay student-athletes for NIL? 

In its current form, a bill pending in the Louisiana Legislature would allow university boosters to pay athletes through a name, image and likeness deal.

States like Louisiana that passed laws legalizing NIL compensation found themselves with more restrictions than states that didn’t, since the NCAA’s rules ended up being less restrictive than most laws. Measures like Senate Bill 250 are meant to level the playing field.

Schools and boosters still would be barred from paying athletes to play, says David Fleshman, an attorney with Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson whose practice includes NIL deals. But schools like LSU would be able to help facilitate NIL arrangements for their athletes, and booster organizations such as the Tiger Athletic Foundation would be able to pay athletes directly for their name, image and likeness.

Fleshman warns the change could lead to eligibility problems, since NCAA rules still prohibit using NIL deals as a recruiting inducement, he says. SB250 author Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, has cited Texas A&M’s recent football recruiting success as a reason to pass his bill.

TAF also could end up suing an LSU athlete who in its view didn’t live up to the deal. And if male sports teams get more NIL money than women’s teams, that could raise questions of sex discrimination under Title IX, Fleshman says.

He praises the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for clarifying its rules to allow for NIL deals. At least now athletes and their families have certainty about the LHSAA’s position, he says, adding that the association may have faced lawsuits if it banned the practice.

Since most high school athletes are younger than 18, their parents or legal guardians will have to sign the deals. Most likely they won’t be worth enough money to justify hiring an attorney, so LHSAA’s education efforts will be key, Fleshman adds.