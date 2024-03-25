Shintech plans further expansion at White Castle facility

Chemical producer Shintech plans further expansion of its facility in White Castle, according to filings with Louisiana Economic Development.

Shintech filed a $35.5 million project notice earlier this month, according to the LED website, for a project that includes drilling two new brine wells.

“This expansion is integral to the manufacturing process of the existing facilities in Plaquemine by providing additional brine capacity for the continued production of PVC,” the notice reads.

The expansion is expected to support some 30 construction jobs. The machinery and equipment alone will cost roughly $29.6 million, according to the filing. Anticipated project completion is year’s end.

The advanced notice was filed Thursday for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which was recently tweaked by Gov. Jeff Landry.

Last month, Landry eliminated rules that required businesses participating in ITEP to prove they will create and retain local jobs. He also mandated that ITEP applications would be sent to a local industrial board comprising representatives from the taxing agencies in that parish. That board has 45 days to consider items before passing it on to the state industrial board.

Shintech is no stranger to the state’s ITEP program. The chemical producer filed a notice with LED late last year for an $18 million expansion project originally slated to be completed this month. In 2021, Shintech was approved for a $110 million tax break through ITEP for three separate expansion projects.