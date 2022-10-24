Shell, Huntsman, Georgia-Pacific seeking new ITEP exemptions

Shell Chemical’s planned $512 million lubricant plant at its existing facility in Geismar headlines the Capital Region projects seeking Industrial Tax Exemption Program relief from local property taxes.

The exemption, if granted, is expected to be worth about $6.3 million the first year. The project is expected to create 12 permanent jobs with a total payroll of $924,000, plus 200 construction jobs.

Other local projects on the agenda for Wednesday’s Louisiana Commerce and Industry Board meeting include:

Huntsman International’s potential $179 million plant in Geismar meant to support the growing U.S. lithium-ion battery market. The company is evaluating sites along the Louisiana and Texas Gulf Coast for the project, which officials say would create 15 jobs paying an average salary of at least $70,000 and receive an exemption worth about $2.2 million the first year.

Georgia-Pacific says it wants to make $108 million in improvements to increase capacity and output at its Port Hudson mill. The project won’t create new permanent jobs, but it will make the mill more competitive, helping to retain 325 existing jobs at the site, officials say. The exemption would be worth about $1.6 million the first year.

Blue Runner Foods in Ascension Parish is making about a $3.7 million investment creating eight jobs and requesting an exemption expected to be worth just under $50,000 the first year.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda:

LA3 West Baton Rouge, a $74 million ground-mounted solar project, is seeking an amendment to its existing ITEP agreement with the state to clarify whether contractors met the stipulations for new jobs.

Ohmstede’s $10.5 million project in Iberville Parish, which was supposed to create 23 jobs but created only nine, according to board documents, is up for review for noncompliance with its ITEP agreement. The Iberville Parish School Board has recommended terminating the contract.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the LaSalle Building at 617 North 3rd Street.