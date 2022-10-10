Sense of trust keeps Baton Rouge Youth Coalition employees motivated 

Keeping staff members motivated and satisfied is a timeworn challenge for the nonprofit sector, which often trades modest pay for emotionally demanding work. It’s something the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, or BRYC, has carefully considered over its 14-year tenure helping hundreds of low-income high school students meet an impossible dream—going to college.

The work at the nonprofit, which won first place in the small company category of Business Report’s Best Places to Work, is intense, says chief of staff Josh Howard, but BRYC backs its high expectations of staff with a workplace culture deeply invested in employee happiness.

It starts with fostering a sense of trust among the organization’s 25 full- and part-time employees, Howard says.

BRYC’s 10 “trust statements” hang on the walls of the organization’s North 11th Street offices. Among other things, the statements eschew gossip and require mindful communication, thus reinforcing an organizational ethos in which both staff members and the youths they serve feel valued.

“I think one of the biggest things that we have come up with that really undergirds our culture is our trust statements,” Howard says. “Because when you trust someone, you’re willing to go the extra mile for them. You’re willing to work with them in the trenches, and you’re willing to do whatever it is that may be needed to get to the ultimate result, which is that our fellows’ goals are being achieved.” Read the full story about BRYC.