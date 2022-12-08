Seniority no longer the primary driver in who gets laid off 

Millions of people switched to new jobs this year. Now, many wonder whether being the newbie makes them more vulnerable to potential layoffs.

The formula that businesses often apply in deciding who stays and who goes is rooted in seniority. Many union contracts have also traditionally stipulated that those who joined the payroll last be the first to get cut. But that’s no longer a given, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In fact, an employee’s tenure “is no longer a primary variable,” says George Penn, managing vice president of research and advisory for research firm Gartner Inc.

Instead of taking a “last-in, first-out” approach, many companies over the past decade have moved to taking other factors into account, including the diversity of their workforces and their reputation in the talent marketplace, he says.

If, for example, the addition of many recent hires improved the staff’s diversity, companies often hesitate to backtrack on those gains. Read the full story (subscription).