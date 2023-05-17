Senate passes tax package repealing corporate franchise tax 

The state Senate passed a package of legislation Tuesday that would repeal Louisiana’s corporate franchise tax and offset lost tax revenue by slashing the Quality Jobs Program.

The first of the two bills by Sen. Brett Allain, R-Franklin—Senate Bill 1—reduces the corporate franchise tax in equal increments over a four-year period beginning in 2025. The franchise tax is essentially a privilege tax that corporations pay in order to do business in the state. It is levied at a rate based on the value of a company’s capital stock.

According to the bill’s fiscal note, the measure would decrease the state’s revenue by approximately $1.033 billion.

The second bill, Senate Bill 6, reduces Louisiana Economic Development’s Quality Jobs Program tax credits by 50%. The program provides payroll tax rebates to certain businesses for creating or retaining jobs. The initial version of SB6 eliminated the tax rebates altogether and would have offset about 40% of the state revenue lost from repealing the franchise tax.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.