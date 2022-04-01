Sen. Cassidy co-authors bill to help Louisiana crawfish farmers

A bill from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy aims to put some money in the pockets of Louisiana’s crawfish farmers who were hurt by China’s “dumping” of underpriced crawfish, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Cassidy, a Republican, joined Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., in authoring the China Trade Cheating Restitution Act. The bill, filed Thursday, would have U.S. Customs and Border Protection pay $38.5 million from interest on anti-dumping duties to agricultural sectors hurt by China’s unlawful trade practice.

“Louisiana crawfish processors have taken a beating from unfairly traded crawfish from China,” says Adam Johnson of Bayou Land Seafood in Breaux Bridge, in a release.

Dumping refers to when a country or company sells a product at a cost below production value, which cannot be matched by other companies. Read the full story.