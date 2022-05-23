Sen. Cassidy among those calling for carbon fee on imports

Carbon pricing might as well be a dirty word on Capitol Hill, a no-go zone for Democrats and Republicans alike, all aware of the political price of anything that could raise prices on consumers.

Yet in recent weeks, senators from both parties, including Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, have been talking up the virtues of what is essentially a carbon fee on imports into the U.S., according to the Houston Chronicle. Known as border carbon adjustment, it would penalize dirtier manufacturers in China and India and carbon intensive crude and petrochemicals from Russia and Asia, while theoretically boosting manufacturing here in the U.S.

While senators are a long way from agreeing on the terms of such a policy—let alone passing it—a group of centrist-leaning members from both parties are touting a border carbon adjustment to tackle both the climate crisis and the increasing reliance on China’s manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Under such a policy, tariffs would be assessed on goods imported into the United States if they exceeded certain levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The policy is based on the belief that relatively strict U.S. environmental laws mean that manufacturers here produce far fewer emissions than their counterparts abroad, putting them at a disadvantage.

“That would begin to level the playing field, frankly re-shore or near-shore a lot of industry and protect American jobs,” Cassidy said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this month. Read the full story.