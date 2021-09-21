Sen. Bill Cassidy: Federal hurricane aid held hostage by party politics 

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, says Washington, D.C., politics are keeping a federal disaster aid package from reaching hurricane victims, as Congress grapples with raising the federal debt ceiling and passing a temporary budget by Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

According to USA Today Network, though President Joe Biden recommended Congress pass a supplemental disaster aid package a few weeks ago, the legislation is being held up while Republicans and Democrats clash over the debt ceiling, Biden’s proposed $3.1 trillion budget and a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“I’m working to pass a disaster supplemental bill before the end of September,” Cassidy told USA Today Network. He says he thinks a stand-alone bill with disaster recovery would pass, but if it’s tied to raising the debt ceiling he doesn’t think it can get the 60 votes needed in the Senate to overcome a filibuster. Read the full story.