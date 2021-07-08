Thursday, July 8, 2021 BusinessInsider Seeking new life for Mid City’s Garden District Nursery property By Caitie Burkes - July 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The new owner of the former Garden District Nursery space wants to rezone the Government Street property for restaurant and neighborhood commercial use. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in