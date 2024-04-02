See which Baton Rouge automation manufacturer is expanding 

BBP, a Baton Rouge-based automation solutions manufacturing company, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its local headquarters with a new facility to better accommodate its growth.

The $4.2 million investment will allow the company to create 75 direct new jobs over the next 10 years, while retaining 51 current positions in Louisiana, according to the release from Louisiana Economic Development.

The new facility will feature a crane spanning the length of the facility, automated valve assembly work cells, vertical warehousing and a sensor assembly area.

The expansion marks a milestone for the company, says BBP President Scott Romero. Louisiana has been the cornerstone of the company’s operations since 1990.

Construction began on the new facility last summer, with operations expected to go online by the end of June. The company anticipates the project to be completed by the end of the year.

To secure the project in Baton Rouge, the state of Louisiana offered BBP an incentives package, including LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.