See what new wrinkles BRAC is pushing as part of its legislative agenda

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, as always, will push for transportation infrastructure upgrades during the legislative session that starts Monday.

But this year’s agenda includes several new wrinkles, including income tax credits for creating life science laboratory space, local sales tax rebates for concerts and other events, and incentives for hiring high school students as interns.

The upcoming session is focused on state finances—though lawmakers can carry up to five nonfiscal bills—and falls during an election year, which complicates the politics.

“This session is going to be very open,” says David Zoller, who manages governmental affairs for BRAC. “It will be interesting to see what will gain traction.”

Everything on the agenda aligns with the chamber’s strategic plan, notes Trey Godfrey, BRAC’s senior vice president of policy.

The wish list includes:

Income tax credits for building or acquiring life science lab facilities to make Louisiana more attractive to this growing sector.

A tax credit for hiring up to 10 high school students for paid internships that earn school credits, worth up to $2,500 per intern, to bolster the workforce pipeline.

Strict operating standards for electronic monitoring devices, in hopes of reducing crime by repeat offenders.

A local sales tax rebate on admission to major live music and entertainment events that meet minimum paid attendance requirements.

Funding the Interstate 10 widening, a new Mississippi River bridge, new direct flights from the Baton Rouge airport and passenger rail service.

Extending the Angel Investor, Film, and Research and Development incentive programs beyond their 2025 sunset dates so companies that use the incentives can plan ahead.

Funding the new nursing and allied health education complex at Baton Rouge Community College.

BRAC also will oppose employer mandates and occupational licensing restrictions. Read more here.