A look at Mayor Edwards’ plan to curb crime

Mayor-President Coach Sid Edwards on Tuesday morning unveiled two new public safety initiatives during a press conference at City Hall in an effort to tackle rising crime rates and strengthen law enforcement.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is launching a pilot program to allow retired officers to return to the workforce without forfeiting their retirement benefits. Gov. Jeff Landry recently signed a new law that allows officers enrolled in the Municipal Police Employees Retirement System to re-enter active duty while continuing to receive pension benefits.

“Our police force is in need of seasoned officers who can provide mentorship, leadership and immediate support to our community,” Edwards says. “By bringing back our retired officers, we are reinforcing our commitment to public safety and ensuring that we have the experienced personnel necessary to combat crime effectively.”

The second initiative, launched in partnership with CrimeStoppers, is called the “First 48 Reward Boost” and aims to incentivize community involvement in solving crimes.

Moving forward, CrimeStoppers tips that lead to an arrest and indictment within 48 hours of a single homicide will result in a doubled reward, worth up to $5,000. For cases involving multiple homicides, the reward increases to $10,000.

Edwards listed public safety and addressing rising crime among his most pressing priorities during his campaign for office. Last month, Edwards told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge that his goal is to hire 100 new officers for the police department.