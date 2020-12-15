See this entrepreneur’s tricks for getting past the first lull

Self-taught soap maker and entrepreneur Kirsha Barker launched her business Be Kind Body Products four years ago, crafting soaps, scrubs and bath bombs to sell online.

What no one prepares you for when you first start out with a new business venture, Barker says, is that once all the fanfare of launching has past, there can be a lull in new clients. Entrepreneurs must traverse this dip in business in order to build up a solid base to move forward, Barker says.

“When you are starting out, word of mouth and exposure is everything,” Barker says. Adding, “After that stage of being new and exciting, that’s is where the hard work comes in.”

Here are Barker’s best tips from the past four years in business:

Know your platform(s)—It’s important to understand exactly how you are reaching potential clients or customers so that you can better communicate with them and take advantage of any digital tools at your disposal, Barker says. For example, she uses Instagram’s story feature to show behind-the-scenes work for her products and uses Facebook to send people straight to her online sales page.

Get to know your audience—Ask your customers what they like and pay attention to what’s selling well and what is attracting attention.

Say yes, and figure it out after—The hardest part of being a new business is getting exposure, Barker says. “When an opportunity shows up, you say yes and then you figure it out after. You have to believe in yourself and in your products and that you will be able to handle it.”

Express gratitude—“When I get a good review I thank my customers for their kind words, and I share their review.” Barker says she also makes sure to send thank you notes to customers.

