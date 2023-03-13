Monday, March 13, 2023 BusinessInsider See just how many jobs Baton Rouge added in January By Eric L. Taylor - March 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Baton Rouge added 1,300 seasonally adjusted jobs from December 2022 to January 2023, according to the latest numbers released by Louisiana Workforce Commission. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in