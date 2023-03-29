See how much money top Louisiana officials make

The president of the LSU System makes $725,000 per year, not counting a $15,000 vehicle allowance and a $35,000 housing stipend. Southern’s president makes $410,000, while the president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System makes $439,725.

That’s according to an addendum to this year’s House Bill 1, the Louisiana Legislature’s main spending bill, listing current and proposed salaries of the state’s department secretaries, education and public safety officials and other top administrators.

In the bill’s current form, most positions would pay the same salaries next fiscal year, though the state civil service director’s salary would increase from $175,552 to $180,773 and the executive secretary of the Public Service Commission would get a bump from $139,755 to $143,625.

Most of the positions pay more than the $130,000 allocated to the governor. Here’s a sample:

Department secretaries:

Health: $260,000

Economic development: $247,000

Transportation and development: $202,363

Revenue: $201,183.84

Education officials:

Commissioner of higher education: $401,310

President of the University of Louisiana System: $492,000

Superintendent of Education: $285,001

Commissioner of administration (the governor’s top budget official): $247,000.

See the full list here.

House Bill 149 by Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, would increase legislators’ salaries from $16,800 to $60,000, their first raise in four decades.