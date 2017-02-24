Search underway at Southern, LSU for private marijuana producer

Indoor nursery for the cultivation of medical marijuana, complete with specially designed lighting and HVAC systems. (iStock photo)

Southern University, one of two licensed medical marijuana growers in Louisiana, held a town hall last night and announced a timeline for seeking out a private partner to grow and produce marijuana into chewables, oils, pills or powders.

Southern Ag Center officials will issue a request for proposals in mid-March, with a 30 to 45 day application period. Much like LSU, the state’s only other licensed grower, Southern will contract with a vendor to produce the marijuana. The university has scoped out undeveloped land at the school’s Agriculture Research and Extension Center’s Experiment Station in Baker, according to a press release.

The vendor will have to invest around $5 million to $7 million initially and conduct a seed-to-sale operation.

LSU had a similar town hall last year, drawing hundreds of interested investors and members of the public. The LSU Ag Center sent out a solicitation for offers earlier this month, and will stop accepting offers March 21.

