SEAL Teams veteran says leaders should focus on intentional adjustment over default reaction

You can’t control what happens to you, but you can choose how you respond, so choose carefully and bring a positive mindset, U.S. Navy SEAL Teams veteran Scott Daly says.

Daly spoke this morning at a leadership development event Business Report hosted. In business, it often feels like you can’t afford to pause, but it’s still important to take a moment and assess the situation before you engage, he says.

“The world is going to demand that you make adjustments,” Daly adds.

Daly trained junior officers and enlisted SEALs about how to perform in demanding environments. Before joining the Navy after 9/11, he sold vacuum cleaners door to door. He later worked for Raytheon and now is director of training for Ohio-based Focus 3, which seeks to help clients maximize performance.

Leaders are quick to take ownership of the situation, Focus 3 founder and CEO Tim Kight says.

“If you don’t lead well, things won’t go well,” he says. “If you’re not growing, your team isn’t growing.”

Great leaders do two things: build trust and get results. Attempting to wield authority without solving problems will only create resistance, he says.

“I know leaders that create better energy when they leave the room,” he says.

While strategy, process, budget and technology are important, Kight says, great results come from great behavior. One person in a bad mood can wreck the process, he adds.

It’s not enough to summarize the organization’s culture on paper; you have to coach it and practice it. A bad employee will suck the motivation from a good one, Kight says.

“Culture’s job is to create behavior that wins,” he says. “You get what you practice, promote and permit.”