Scotlandville-based coffee cafe expanding to downtown

North Baton Rouge-based Southern Cofé is opening a new location downtown.

The new Cofé Concepts, the brand’s second shop, will open inside Main Street Market next month in the space formerly occupied by Go Ya Ya’s, which closed over the summer after a decade in business.

Cofé owner Horatio Isadore, an Alexandria native, says the expansion into Main Street Market was an opportunity to elevate the brand.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to get in a space with a strong history in the community and downtown area,” Isadore says.

Isadore opened Southern Cofé in 2018 on the corner of Swan and Scotland avenues after seeing a need for a coffee shop in the area for Southern University students.

“People told me nothing works in this community and nothing like this has been done around here—we’re making history,” Isadore told Daily Report at the time.

Along with having a second location underway in downtown, Isadore has added additional services at his flagship location in Scotlandville, including a new podcast and coworking spaces.

“Yes, many buildings and parts of the (north Baton Rouge) community need work,” Isadore says, “but the reality is that there’s good business to be done here if you’re willing to put in good work.”