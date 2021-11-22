Scenic Gardens Homes bought by Alabama company for $5.9M

Scenic Gardens Homes, an apartment complex at 6500 Scenic Highway, was bought by Multifamily Management Inc., a Mobile, Alabama-based property management company, for $5.9 million on Friday.

Multifamily Management owns a number of multifamily properties in Louisiana including six in Baton Rouge, according to its website. Its other Baton Rouge properties include the Teakwood Apartments on Gardere Lane and Place du Plantier on Lee Drive.

Scenic Gardens Homes, built in 2005, comprises 50 one-story apartment units across almost 2 acres.

Patrick Coffey, CEO of Multifamily Management, represented the company in the deal. The seller was ADH LP, a Baton Rouge-based partnership.