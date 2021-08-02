SBA makes it rain for strippers, not ballerinas

How did a strip club qualify for a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant when the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre didn’t?

The ballet company’s leadership is asking the same question of the Small Business Administration grant program, after learning its application was denied.

“It’s so hard to get in touch with the SBA and even if you do, no one there knows anything,” BRBT Executive Director Molly Buchanan says. “Then, to find out the Penthouse Club got $1.1 million is just really disappointing.”

As first reported by Daily Report, The Penthouse Club, which secured the grant under the name Baton Rouge Sports Restaurant Inc., received 14% of the total $8.1 million awarded to Baton Rouge performing arts venues, even though SBA rules specify that establishments are ineligible if they offer goods or services of a “prurient sexual nature.”

Repeated calls to New Orleans-based Kirkendoll Management, which owns the club and all Penthouse brand licensing as well as the Lucy’s Retired Surfers Club Bar & Restaurant brand, have not been returned.

The SBA has also declined to comment—and not just to the media.

Buchanan also is having trouble getting in touch with the agency. She has questions about a letter she received over the weekend, saying BRBT is eligible to appeal the SVOG decision.

“That seemed like a good thing, except the letter says they cannot provide specific reasons why our application was declined,” Buchanan says. “They referred us to an eligibility matrix … but that’s the same matrix we’ve been using and have pretty much memorized. We have no way of knowing why we were declined, so we don’t know how to fix it.”

The SVOG program, created by Congress in late 2020, has awarded two rounds of funding so far to theaters, cinemas, museums and live music venues. BRBT, which saw its income slashed by 72% in 2020, was denied funding in the second round.

Buchanan is hoping BRBT will qualify for a grant in the third round, which will be awarded in the coming weeks. But without knowing what went wrong with the earlier application, she is stymied.

“Thankfully, we have donors and supporters, who have stepped up to help,” she says. “But the whole situation is really frustrating.”