SBA doled out $390B in loans at rates that won’t be seen again for years

Small business owners who took out disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration over the past two years were able to cut quite the deal in hindsight now that the Federal Reserve is taking historic measures to tame spiraling inflation, Inc. reports.

The SBA announced Thursday that its COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which offered low-interest rate loans, doled out approximately $390 billion to 4 million small businesses and nonprofits. The EIDL program officially closed in early May.

The interest rates for EIDL loans fall between 2.75% to 3.75%. Such loan terms will become even more of a steal as the Fed continues to raise interest rates, which it’s anticipated to do for the remainder of the year as the regulator aims to curb inflation to 2%. Inflation recently flew past eight percent, earmarking a new 40-year-high in June. Read the full story.