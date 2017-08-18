For sale at $4 million: Cortana Mall

After more than four years of trying to turn around the fledgling Cortana Mall, the owner now wants to sell the property.

Moonbeam Capital Investments, a Las Vegas-based company, bought the mall in 2013 for $6 million—then a bargain—with the hopes of bringing it “back to life.”

Now the property is listed for $4 million. The anchors, which were not part of the original deal, are not included in this sale either, as they are tenant-owned. Beau Box of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate and Mike Bristol of Henry S. Miller in Texas are the brokers.

The mall, on Florida Boulevard near Airline Highway, has struggled in recent years, losing multiple anchor tenants and other retailers.

