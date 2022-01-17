Ruffino’s hires new chef for Baton Rouge, Lafayette restaurants 

Ruffino’s has hired Reid Henderson as executive chef, tasked with overseeing culinary operations at Ruffino’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge and Ruffino’s on the River in Lafayette.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, Henderson graduated from the Louisiana Culinary Institute and has more than 20 years of experience working in kitchens nationwide. Henderson has previously worked as executive chef at Tsunami Restaurant, for the Seattle Seahawks NFL team and for the LSU Nutrition Center.

Under Henderson, Ruffino’s plans to keep its current menu of Italian-inspired steak and seafood dishes, while also looking at new and traditional Italian foods.

