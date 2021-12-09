RoyOMartin, family donates $3.5M to three LSU campuses 

Lumber company RoyOMartin, and LSU alumni Roy O. Martin III and Kathy Kilpatrick Martin have committed $3.5 million to advance top capital priorities on three LSU campuses, one of them a $101 million science research center in Baton Rouge.

The funding will go toward a new student success center at LSU Alexandria, an interdisciplinary science building at the flagship campus and a new medical education center at LSU Health Shreveport.

RoyOMartin, a top manufacturer of wood products in the Gulf South, has committed $2 million to complete funding for the LSU Alexandria facility. The $10 million center, slated to break ground in spring 2022, will be a central hub for student services that will serve as a front door to the university.

Roy and Kathy Martin have personally committed $1 million to the LSU interdisciplinary science building and $500,000 to the LSU Health Shreveport education center.

The interdisciplinary science building, which is currently LSU’s top capital priority, will be the central home to a new campus district focused on scientific discovery. The $101 million project, a public-private partnership with the state of Louisiana, will create an epicenter for academics, research and industry collaboration and a hub for collaborating on nearly $35 million in annual research awards. See the announcement from LSU.