Roundup: Starbucks exiting Russia / Diesel prices / ExxonMobil

It’s official: Starbucks announced today that it is officially exiting Russia, with 130 stores run by a licensee there closing, The New York Times reports. The company said in a statement that nearly 2,000 employees in the country would be paid for six months and given help finding work. In early March, the company suspended all store operations in agreement with its licensing partner, which owns and operates all Starbucks outlets in Russia.

Soaring: The pain drivers are feeling at the pump pales in comparison to the deeper wounds inflicted by the soaring price of diesel, according to the Houston Chronicle. Diesel prices have spiked faster than those for gasoline, resulting in a record-high premium for diesel over gasoline and affecting myriad businesses that rely on heavy-duty engines. Diesel prices jumped $2 to $5.60 a gallon from $3.60 a gallon in January, according to the Energy Department.

Election vote: British proxy adviser PIRC on Monday urged ExxonMobil shareholders to vote against the reelection of five directors, including Chairman Darren Woods, at an annual general meeting set for Wednesday, Reuters reports. PIRC, or Pensions & Investment Research Consultants, is the latest proxy firm urging investors to oppose proposals by Exxon’s board. PIRC also urged shareholders to vote against the company’s executive compensation plan.