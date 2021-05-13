Roundup: Mortgage rates / YEA BR / Credit cards

Dip: Mortgage rates fell for the second week in a row, but their decline may be short-lived, The Washington Post reports. According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.94%. It was 2.96 percent a week ago and 3.28 percent a year ago. Meanwhile, the 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.26%. It was 2.3 percent a week ago and 2.72 percent a year ago. Read the full story here.

New director: Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge has named Claire Willis as executive director. Willis has served as principal of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School for the past four years, “We are excited to have Claire join the YEA BR leadership team as we continue building a strong pipeline of Louisiana entrepreneurs,” says Deborah Sternberg, YEA BR chair. Applications for the upcoming class are due August 20, with need-based scholarships available. Learn more here.

Easier access: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo Co., U.S. Bancorp and others will soon begin factoring in information from applicants’ checking or savings accounts at other financial institutions to increase their chances of being approved for credit cards, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports. The pilot program, expected to launch this year, is aimed at individuals who don’t have credit scores but who are financially responsible.