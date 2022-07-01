Roundup: Mason’s Grill / Oil prices jump / Kohl’s sale 

New owners: Baton Rouge favorite Mason’s Grill came under new ownership this week when owners Mike and Shirlee Alfandre sold their restaurant to Rober and Christina Alamirie for $1.6 million in a deal that closed Thursday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. According to The Advocate, the Alfandres are retiring after running the restaurant for decades and the Alamiries do not plan to make any immediate changes.

Supply outages: Oil prices rose nearly 3% today as supply outages in Libya and expected shutdowns in Norway outweighed expectations that an economic slowdown could dent demand, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures were up $2.71, or 2.5%, at $111.74 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained $2.81, or 2.7%, to $108.57 a barrel. Read more.

Deal falls apart: The potential sale of the Kohl’s department store chain has fallen apart in a shaky retail environment of rising inflation and consumer anxiety. Kohl’s entered exclusive talks early this month with Franchise Group, the owner of Vitamin Shop and other retail outlets, for a deal potentially worth about $8 billion. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, July 5.