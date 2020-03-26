Roundup: Louisiana Survey / Fauci doughnuts / NBA game plan  

Postponed: The 2020 Louisiana Survey, a project of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, has been postponed in accordance with the latest guidelines by LSU and the CDC related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Louisiana Survey aims to establish benchmarks and to capture changes in state residents’ assessments of state government services and performance. Read the full announcement.

Immunologist celeb: Early this week, Rochester, New York, shop Donuts Delite began making doughnuts featuring the likeness of immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose straightforward, calming presence during the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have soothed a great many Americans, USA Today reports. Now, the Fauci doughnuts have been selling like crazy. Read the full story.

Rebound: The National Basketball Association is already thinking about how it can rescue its season, and a revised tournament in Las Vegas leading to the finals could be the answer, assuming it’s safe to start playing again. Read the full story from CNBC.