Roundup: Juvenile court records / PPP fraud / Car prices 

Public access: As public frustration over Louisiana’s violent crime grows, Republican gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Jeff Landry is backing legislation that would make certain confidential juvenile court records public in three of the state’s parishes. The legislation, filed by state Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, proposes that all adult criminal court records be made available to the public online at no cost—but also applies to juveniles—as part of a pilot program in three parishes. Read the full story.

Sentenced: An Ascension Parish woman was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison after she was convicted for submitting fraudulent claims for Paycheck Protection Program benefits. Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick sentenced Tynea Lynnshay Gray, 24, of Donaldsonville to 78 months in federal prison following her conviction and ordered her to pay $906,534 in restitution. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Below sticker price: New vehicles’ average transaction price fell below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the first time in 20 months, according to data published by automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. Vehicle prices turned hot after a pandemic-driven supply chain snag. Read the full story from Reuters.