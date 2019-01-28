Roundup: Investar Q4 revenue / Bud’s Broiler sold / Rig counts up  

Snapshot: Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corp. this morning reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.3 million. The bank says it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 45 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share. The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period. Read the full report.

Sold: New Orleans-born rapper Curren$y has purchased the old Bud’s Broiler location near City Park in New Orleans, which closed in December amid a legal dispute, NOLA.com reports. Bud’s Broiler opened a Baton Rouge location on Nicholson Drive last year, only to close it within months as part of the same legal dispute. The singer plans to reopen the burger joint under a new name. Read the full story.

Barrels and rigs: Crude tumbled below $52 a barrel as disappointing corporate earnings forecasts in the U.S. stoked concern about the global economy, weighing down a market already anxious about America’s oil boom, Bloomberg reports. However, The number of U.S. drill rigs targeting oil rose by 10 to 862 last week, Baker Hughes data shows. Read the full story.