Roundup: Inflation tracker / Entergy donation / End of the Lane  

Still elevated: A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed’s intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices. This morning’s report from the Commerce Department shows prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. That was down from the 6.3% year-over-year increase in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% annual increase in September. See the report.

BRAC plan: Entergy Louisiana announced it recently donated $180,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to help fund efforts outlined in BRAC’s five-year strategic plan. These efforts include bolstering the area’s talent pipeline, diversifying the job market and opportunities, creating a more inclusive economy and enhancing livability. Read about BRAC’s strategic plan from a past Daily Report.

New store: Locally owned retailer End of the Lane is opening a fourth location, in Juban Crossing, this month. Similar to the other locations, the new store will sell merchandise such as home decor, small furniture, bath and body products and party supplies from national retailers. End of the Lane is owned by Casey Little and Kathy Harvey.