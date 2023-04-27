Roundup: HBO role / Schools legislation / US mortgage rates  

Local actress: Baton Rouge native Amelie Dallimore, 10, is starring in a new HBOMax TV show based on a true story called Love & Death as the main character’s daughter. The show, which takes place in the 1980s and premiered today, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who was accused of murder. Elizabeth Olsen is the show’s headliner as Montgomery.

Bills advance: Louisiana’s House Education Committee this week approved two measures that would impact the state’s school system should they be passed by the Senate and signed into law. One would create an education savings account using the state’s per-student funding account that parents could use to send their children to their school of choice. The other would prohibit in-school discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity that are not already part of the state curriculum. Read the full story about the bills from The Center Square.

Rising again: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the second week in a row, another setback for homebuyers facing a housing market that remains unaffordable for many Americans after years of soaring home prices. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan edged up to 6.43% from 6.39% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today. Read more.