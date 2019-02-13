Roundup: Dima Ghawi wins writing award / Formosa lawsuit / Coastal erosion problems

Doing it all: Former IBM executive Dima Ghawi won the grand prize in the Writer’s Digest annual self-published book awards, beating out hundreds of other authors. Ghawi wrote her book, “Breaking Vases,” while also building her new leadership training and executive coaching business after leaving her day job at IBM. Read the Writer’s Digest interview with Ghawi, and check out Business Report’s feature on the author and executive coach.

In court: The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over records related to a planned $9.4 billion plastics plant in St. James Parish. The center says it has requested records related to the Clean Water Act permit application for the planned Formosa Plastics Group’s plant, and the corps has not fully complied with the requests. Read the full story.

Lost at sea: Coastal community Isle de Jean Charles says it’s a victim of climate change, and that rising water and erosion have wiped out 98% of the town, KNOE-TV reports. Now, with confirmation from satellite imaging, the federal government is spending millions of dollars to move families north. Read the full story.