Roundup: Fire at plant / Term limits / Homebuilding

ICYMI: A fire and chlorine spill led to an order for residents in parts of Iberville Parish to shelter in place Monday evening, WAFB reports. That shelter-in-place order was lifted, and the all-clear given, just after midnight. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says a fire broke out at the Olin plant, on the property of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine, at 8:40 p.m. Monday. At that same time, a chlorine spill was reported at the facility.

Tax assessors: A proposed constitutional amendment to place term limits on parish tax assessors narrowly advanced Monday in the Louisiana Legislature, Louisiana Illuminator reports. House Bill 288, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, would limit tax assessors to 12 consecutive years or three consecutive terms in office. The bill would not apply retroactively.

Unexpected rise: U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates, CNBC reports. Housing starts increased 0.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.793 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to a rate of 1.788 million units from the previously reported 1.769 million units.