Roundup: EBR schools / Chicken Salad Chick / Brookwood Properties

Eight additional days: East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse aims to have a “Smart Start” to the school year by beginning the 2021-2022 school year ahead of schedule to make up for lost instruction over the past year due to the pandemic. Pending board approval, Narcisse will add eight school days to the district calendar to address learning gaps. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Coming to Gonzales: Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, today announced its continued expansion in Louisiana with a new Gonzales restaurant at 503 West Highway 30, Suite A. This location marks the brand’s third in the Greater Baton Rouge area and 10th restaurant in the state, with an additional location in Slidell slated to open later this year. The Gonzales location is set to open April 14. See the announcement.

Expansion: Baton Rouge-based Brookwood Properties today announced the opening of its latest facility, 10301 Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans. The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 115,000 square feet and 915 climate-controlled units. The project represents the 53rd facility in the Brookwood portfolio, which spans Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Baton Rouge-based Rosehill Construction served as the general contractor and Wichita, Kansas-based Kaufman Design was the architect.