Roundup: Early voting starts / Remembering LSU’s first president / $3.7M Millerville property sold

Geaux vote: A special election will be held Feb. 23 to fill a handful of seats across the state. Early voting for those races runs Feb. 9-16, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., barring Sunday, Feb. 10. There are five candidates vying for the 62nd Representative District, which includes the Felicianas and Zachary. See the candidates here.

Honoring: A historical marker celebrating the contributions of LSU’s first president, William Tecumseh Sherman has been installed on Highway 71 across from the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pineville where the original LSU campus was built, The Alexandria Town Talk reports. LSU President F. King Alexander attended a ceremony to unveil the marker. The first university campus was destroyed by a fire, but ruins of the old buildings still remain. See the full story.

New owners: A 7,300-square-foot shopping center on Millerville Road, in front of Target, was sold to a Nevada-based real estate investment group for $3.76 million. Baton Rouge Covenant Group LLC, a subsidiary of Covenant Real Estate Group which owns three properties in Louisiana, bought the property from Baton Rouge Millerville Investment Partners LLC, a subsidiary of GBT Realty Corporation. The center, built in 2017, is fully leased by GNC, Pacific Dental Group and Zoe’s Kitchen.