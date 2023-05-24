Roundup: Debt ceiling negotiations / Dash camera bill / Fed minutes  

‘Still far apart’: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday he was sending Republican negotiators to the White House to finish out debt limit talks with the Biden administration but warned that the two sides are “still far apart.” Read the latest.

Shelved: Louisiana lawmakers have shelved legislation to provide an insurance discount for motorists who use dashboard cameras. House Bill 245, sponsored by Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite, would have required insurers to provide a 5% discount for bodily injury, property damage liability, personal injury protection, medical payments and collision coverage for vehicles equipped with an operating dashboard camera. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Divided on hikes: Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June, according to the minutes of their May 2-3 meeting released today.